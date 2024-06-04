Melodie Daoust retires, trading skates for coach’s whistle

She was an MVP at the Olympics, an all-star gold-medal “collector” at the worlds and Winter Games, an original member of Montreal’s Professional Women’s Hockey League roster, and a dream chaser.

So it was with a heavy heart that 32-year-old Melodie Daoust announced on Tuesday that her competitive playing days are over, as she trades skates for a coach’s whistle at College Bourget in Rigaud, Que.

“I am filled with pride for the milestones achieved and the dreams I was able to make my reality,” Daoust shared on the X platform. “From the thrill of stepping onto the ice in the inaugural PHWHL season to the honour of representing Canada at worlds and three Olympic Games, each moment has left an unforgettable mark on my life.”

During her time on the Canadian women’s roster, the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., native had four goals and nine points in 13 games across three Winter Olympic appearances along with six goals and 16 points in 14 games at the women’s world championship.

“Hockey has been my compass for 32 years, guiding me through life’s many twists and turns, reinforcing a work ethic in me that I witnessed every day as a kid from my parents working on our family farm back home in Valleyfield.”

Daoust said the women’s game is “shining brighter than ever” and she now wants to inspire the next generation of players as a coach and motivator.

“I am emotional to put this book down because boy, was it one of my favourites, but I can’t wait to pick up the next one and start writing a new story,” wrote Daoust.

“I am looking forward to being behind the bench at College Bourget this upcoming season.”