Hockey Mike Hoffman scores in his first game back in Ottawa since trade to lead Florida to 7-5 win over Senators

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Florida Panthers left winger Mike Hoffman shoots past Ottawa Senators defenceman Dylan DeMelo in the first period on Monday.

Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mike Hoffman scored to extend his point streak to 16 games in his first visit to Ottawa since being traded as his Florida Panthers topped the Senators 7-5 on Monday.

Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida (8-7-3).

Juho Lammikko picked up four assists as James Reimer stopped 33 shots to give the Panthers their second victory over the Senators in eight days.

Matt Duchene had a pair of goals for the Senators (9-9-3), while Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk also scored.

Craig Anderson allowed six goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna. McKenna gave up one goal on nine shots.

It was a strange game in many ways as the first period was cut short due to a medical emergency in the stands. The remaining time was played at the start of the second, but a second delay ensued when Vincent Trochek twisted his right leg awkwardly and required a stretcher.

Trailing 6-3, the Senators made things interesting as Smith and Tkachuk made it a one-goal game at the halfway mark of the third. Ottawa had two power-play opportunities, but were unable to score the equalizer.

The Panthers made it 4-1 as Dadonov was able to bang a puck over the goal line with just 0.3 seconds remaining in what was the first period.

Ottawa cut the lead in half early in the second as Duchene scored his second of the game off a great feed from Batherson. Shortly after that, Batherson scored on the power play off a pass from Duchene, who has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past seven games.

Haley, playing in his first game of the season, and Vatrano also scored to end Anderson’s night.

The Senators opened the scoring as Duchene scored his ninth of the season early in the first, but the Panthers replied with three goals to take a 3-1 lead in the shortened period.

Brouwer tied the game on a one-timer from the side of the net. A power-play goal by Barkov gave the Panthers the lead, while McCann made it 3-1 midway through the period scoring on a partial breakaway.

Notes: Christian Jaros returned to the Senators blueline after being a healthy scratch, while Chris Wideman found himself the odd man out.

