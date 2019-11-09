 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mikko Koskinen makes 26 saves, Oilers blank Devils 4-0

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) takes a shot on Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during third period NHL action in Edmonton.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist and Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl, Gaetan Haas and James Neal also scored for the Oilers (11-5-2), who improved to 6-2-1 on home ice this season.

The Devils (4-7-4) have lost two straight.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no scoring in the first period with the best chance belonging to New Jersey when Taylor Hall rang a shot off the post behind Koskinen on a breakaway with nine minutes left in the opening frame.

Edmonton got on the board two minutes into the second period when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent Draisaitl in on a breakaway and he put a backhand past Devils goalie Cory Schneider.

With his 14th goal of the season, Draisaitl extended his points streak to eight games. Oilers defenceman Joel Persson also picked up his first NHL point on the play.

The Oilers added to their lead with four minutes left in the middle period when Haas tipped home a Matt Benning point shot.

Just 66 seconds later it was 3-0 when Neal picked up the rebound off a Persson shot in front and scored his 12th goal of the season.

The Oilers got a power-play goal six minutes into the third period as Chiasson tipped a Nugent-Hopkins shot past Schneider for his first goal of the season.

Both teams return to action on Sunday as the Devils conclude a five-game trip in Vancouver and the Oilers head on the road for a two-game set, starting in Anaheim.

Story continues below advertisement

Notes: It was the second and final game between the two clubs this season, with Edmonton winning the first contest 4-3 in a shootout… Devils defenceman Sami Vatanen left the game with a first-period injury and did not return… The game featured five of the last 10 first-overall picks in the NHL in Connor McDavid, Jack Hughes, Nugent-Hopkins, Hall and Nico Hischier… The Oilers got a pair of forwards back from injury in Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald… Coming back from an upper-body injury for the Devils was forward Jesper Bratt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter