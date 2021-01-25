 Skip to main content
Minnesota Whitecaps overcome four-goal deficit for shootout win over Toronto Six

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.
The Canadian Press
Jonna Curtis and Hayley Mack scored in the shootout to earn the Minnesota Whitecaps a come-front-behind 6-5 win over the Toronto Six in National Women’s Hockey League action Sunday.

Minnesota (2-0) trailed 5-1 during the second period. Mikyla Grant-Mentis had the lone shootout goal for Toronto (0-1-1).

Mack, Sydney Baldwin, Haylea Schmid, Audra Richards and Meaghan Pezon scored in regulation time for Minnesota.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored twice for Toronto. Grant-Mentis, Lindsay Eastwood and Emily Fluke had the other goals.

Eastwood opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period on the man advantage. Grant made it a 2-0 contest at 10:06 before Wilson-Bennett added another power-play goal at 14:16. Baldwin replied on the power play at 17:36 for Minnesota, but Wilson-Bennett restored Toronto’s three-goal lead with another power-play goal at 7:29 of the second.

Fluke made it 5-1 at 18:59 before Schmid and Mack scored 49 seconds apart before the end of the period to cut Toronto’s advantage to 5-3.

Richards made it 5-4 with a short-handed goal at 13:00 of the third period before Pezon tied the contest on the power play at 14:24.

On Saturday, Leila Kilduff scored two first-period goals, while Sonjia Shelly stopped 19 shots to lead the Metropolitan Riveters past the Toronto Six 3-0.

