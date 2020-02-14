 Skip to main content

Hockey

Minnesota Wild fire head coach Bruce Boudreau

ST. PAUL, Minn.
The Associated Press
Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau watches his team play against the Colorado Avalanche during a game on Feb. 9, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

Hannah Foslien/The Associated Press

The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday, with the team out of playoff position. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.

First-year general manager Bill Guerin dismissed Boudreau following a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future,” Guerin said.

The coaching change matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for his team’s performance. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.

Boudreau, 65, was in his fourth season with the Wild. He had been hired by Chuck Fletcher, who has since been fired and joined Philadelphia as its GM. Boudreau took Minnesota to the playoffs in his first two seasons there.

Boudreau is in his 13th season after previously coaching the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks. His team has made the playoffs in 10 of 12 full seasons, and his 567 wins rank 22nd all-time.

Evason is in his second season with the Wild after coaching the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals the previous six years. He was an assistant under Boudreau for parts of five seasons in Washington.

