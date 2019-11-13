 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

‘Miracle, Baby’ shows how Cory Conacher overcame diabetes to make NHL

John Chidley-Hill
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tampa Bay Lightning's Cory Conacher opens up about tackling diabetes in a 30-minute film that will give hope to kids with the disease.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

If opening his life up helps inspire one child with diabetes, Cory Conacher will be a happy man.

Miracle, Baby, a documentary about how Conacher overcame diabetes to become a professional hockey player, debuts online Thursday as part of World Diabetes Day. Conacher hopes the 30-minute film will give hope to kids with the disease.

“Diabetes shouldn’t interfere with anything in your life. It shouldn’t have any affect on anything you want to do when you get older or the dreams you have,” Conacher said. “I dreamed big as a young boy and my parents taught me to always stay positive, to stay humble, to take care of yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s how I live every day, especially with diabetes, I made sure my numbers were good, my sugar levels were good.”

Undrafted out of Canisius College, Conacher had several professional tryout contracts in the American Hockey League before landing with the Norfolk Admirals, then the minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was a critical part of Norfolk’s 28-game win streak in 2011-12, a professional hockey record.

Conacher won the league MVP that season, only the fourth rookie to win the award since 1948, and has gone on to play 189 games in the NHL with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders.

It was important for Conacher to share his story because he had been similarly inspired as a kid after meeting Ajay Baines, a player on the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs who had diabetes.

“As a kid I almost listened to him more than I listened to my parents because he did what I wanted to do when I got older,” Conacher said. “He was a guy that I wanted to be like. I know that there are some kids that are hockey players that get diagnosed with diabetes that think their life is over or they can’t play professional or competitive hockey anymore.

“He definitely made a difference in my life and if I could help just one person, that’s the main goal.”

The 29-year-old Conacher is back with Tampa’s AHL team – now the Syracuse Crunch – and spends his off-seasons spending time with his family and volunteering at summer camps for children with diabetes. It was that work that caught the attention “Miracle, Baby” writer, director and producer C. Hudson Hwang.

Story continues below advertisement

“He sent me a message about how he’s done films in the past, health documentaries, and how he was interested in doing one on diabetes,” Conacher said. “He wanted to do one on my life and what it’s like to live with diabetes play in the NHL. I contacted my dad and we both agreed to do it and the rest is history.”

Miracle, Baby will be available at suprecontent.com/miraclebaby starting on Thursday and will be free to screen through the rest of Diabetes Awareness Month. It will also be available on SUPRE’s YouTube channel for the rest of November.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter