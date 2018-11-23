 Skip to main content

Miro Heiskanen scores two goals as Dallas Stars beat Ottawa Senators 6-4

Miro Heiskanen scores two goals as Dallas Stars beat Ottawa Senators 6-4

DALLAS
The Associated Press
Miro Heiskanen scored two goals, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Friday night.

Jamie Benn, Taylor Fedun, Blake Comeau and Gavin Bayreuther also scored for Dallas.

Ryan Dzingel, Brady Tkachuk, Maxime Lajoie and Zach Smith scored for Ottawa.

The Senators twice held one-goal leads. Dallas came back with four in a row late in the second period and early in the third, starting with rookie Heiskanen’s first that tied the game at 12:45 of the second period.

Fedun scored the tiebreaking goal in his first game for the Stars at 18:48 of the second. Heiskanen, who had his first multi-goal game, and Comeau added third-period goals for a 5-2 lead.

After Lajoie and Smith rallied Ottawa within a goal, Bayreuther, a rookie, scored into an empty net for his first NHL goal.

Benn scored the Stars’ first goal at 10:22 of the first period.

Dzingel and Tkachuk had given Ottawa its early leads.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made 48 saves. The Stars finished with 54 shots on goal, one off the record for their 24 seasons in Dallas.

Anton Khudobin stopped 29 shots for the Stars.

Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan had three assists, and Thomas Chabot and Matt Duchene added two apiece.

For Dallas, Mattias Janmark, Devin Shore and Alexander Radulov each had two assists.

Teamwork resulted in the game’s first goal for Ottawa 3:05 into the game. Chabot dug the puck out of the left corner and Ryan took it behind the goal line and passed out to Dzingel in front, who scored his 10th goal of the season on a wrist shot.

Dallas tied the game 1-1 at 10:22. Tyler Seguin sent the puck across from the right corner, and Benn deflected it into the left side of the net before Anderson could get back into position.

Ottawa took another lead on its first power play at 10:02 of the second period. Tkachuk took in a rebound, shot it into Khudobin’s pads and gathered up that rebound and slid a wrist shot behind the goalie.

Dallas pulled into a tie again on Heiskanen’s wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle at 12:45.

