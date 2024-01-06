Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (35) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Oct. 14, 2023.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Samuel Montembeault made 46 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts, Cole Caufield scored the lone goal in the tiebreaker and the Montreal Canadiens held off the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Joel Armia scored to give Montreal a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox tied it for New York midway through the third. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

Gallagher opened the scoring midway through the first with his sixth goal of the season and first in 25 games

Monahan broke a 10-game drought 1:09 into the second with a shot that bounced off Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren and into the back of the net. Armia beat Quick between the legs 1:30 later.

New York finally got on the board at with 9:32 left in the second with Trocheck' tip.

Trocheck then pulled off a nifty set play by tipping the puck between Mitchell Stephens’ legs during an offensive zone draw and setting up Panarin for his 25th with 5:31 left in the second.

Fox tied it at 9:30 of the third with a point shot through traffic.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Vancouver on Monday night.

Canadiens: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.