 Skip to main content

Hockey Montreal Canadiens deal winger Andrew Shaw back to Chicago Blackhawks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Montreal Canadiens deal winger Andrew Shaw back to Chicago Blackhawks

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Shaw spent the first five years of his NHL career with Chicago, winning two Stanley Cups.

Julie Jacobson/The Associated Press

Andrew Shaw is heading back to the Windy City.

The Chicago Blackhawks reacquired the winger from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday in exchange for second- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 NHL draft and a third-rounder in 2021. Chicago also gets a seventh-round selection in 2021 as part of the deal.

The move clears salary cap space for Montreal ahead of the opening of free agency on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw, whose contract carries and annual average value of US$3.9-million and runs three more seasons, spent the first five years of his NHL career with Chicago, winning two Stanley Cups (2013 and 2015) and totalling 137 points (70 goals, 67 assists) in 322 regular-season games.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, the pesky 27-year-old added 16 goals and 35 points in 67 playoff outings during his first tenure with the Blackhawks.

Shaw was originally dealt to Montreal in June, 2016, for a pair of second-round picks. In three seasons with the Canadiens, the native of Belleville, Ont., posted 41 goals and 96 points in 182 regular-season games.

In 504 career regular-season contests with the Blackhawks and Canadiens, Shaw has registered 111 goals and 233 points.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter