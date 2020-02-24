 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Ilya Kovalchuk happy to join powerful Washington Capitals after stint with Montreal

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson, seen celebrating his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit, has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin granted Ilya Kovalchuk his wish of playing for a Stanley Cup contender.

Kovalchuk says Bergevin received better offers from different teams, but the GM wanted to give the veteran winger a say in the matter.

Bergevin dealt Kovalchuk to the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals for a 2020 third-round pick late Sunday night. Montreal is six points out of a playoff spot.

Story continues below advertisement

“He could have sent me somewhere else, I know that,” Kovalchuk said. “He asked me actually, and I said Washington would be good. I know he got better offers from other teams. He was really professional and I appreciate the way he handled the situation. That says a lot about the guy.”

Kovalchuk stopped at Montreal’s practice facility to say farewell to his former Canadiens teammates on Monday before heading to the airport.

The 36-year-old Kovalchuk told reporters he spoke to Capitals star and fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin on Sunday and was excited to join team with a chance at winning the Stanley Cup.

“Like I said from Day 1, when I came back to the NHL, that’s my dream,” he said. “Hopefully.”

A fan favourite in Montreal, Kovalchuk had six goals and 13 points in 22 games with the Canadiens on Jan. 3 after being waived by the Los Angeles Kings a month earlier.

The veteran did not rule out the possibility of returning to Montreal as a free agent on July 1.

“(Montreal is) one of the destinations that will be on my mind,” he said. “The fans here, the younger players, the direction this team is going. I like it a lot. It’s not goodbye, for sure.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The future) is really bright. They have all the right pieces. It’s a great team. They will have good results.”

Meanwhile, the Canadiens traded pending unrestricted free agent forward Nate Thompson to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round pick on Monday.

The move came hours before the NHL’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Traded to the Habs by the Los Angeles Kings last February, the 35-year-old Thompson had four goals and 10 assists in 63 games with Montreal this season.

The Flyers will be Thompson’s eighth NHL team, following runs with Boston, the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, L.A., and Montreal.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies