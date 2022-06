Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens skates with the puck against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 9 in Toronto.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran defenceman Chris Wideman a two-year contract extension.

Wideman, 32, had four goals and 27 points in 64 games last season after signing a one-year deal on July 28, 2021.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Wideman has amassed 20 goals and 52 assists in 245 NHL games with the Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.