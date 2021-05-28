 Skip to main content
Hockey

Montreal's Team Bauer edges Calgary's Team Scotiabank at Secret Dream Gap Tour

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Jessie Eldridge had a goal and an assist as Montreal’s Team Bauer beat Calgary’s Team Scotiabank 4-3 at the Secret Dream Gap Tour women’s hockey tournament Friday.

Kristin O’Neill, Alexandre Labelle and Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Montreal (3-1-0).

Poulin is the tournament scoring leader with four goals and four assists.

Rebecca Johnston, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak scored for Calgary (0-3-0).

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves for Montreal, while Kristen Campbell blocked 31 shots for Calgary.

The Montreal squad bounced back from a 4-3 loss against Toronto’s Team Sonnet on Thursday.

Toronto (2-1-0) faces Calgary to wrap up the preliminary round on Saturday with the championship game to follow on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.

Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men’s professional leagues have.

The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020, in Toronto.

Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada’s Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are Secret Cup participants.

The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system.

A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss.

A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point.

Montreal has eight points, Toronto has six points while Calgary is still pointless.

