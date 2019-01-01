 Skip to main content

Hockey Mosaic Stadium in Regina to host Heritage Classic between Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets next season

Mosaic Stadium in Regina to host Heritage Classic between Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets next season

The Canadian Press
Regina’s Mosaic Stadium has been tapped to stage the NHL’s fifth Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets next season, the league said Tuesday.

The NHL revealed that the all-Canadian outdoor hockey game will take place in Saskatchewan’s capital city on Oct. 26.

The league also said that the 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas. The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn’t decided on their opponent.

Mosaic Stadium, the home of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, has a standard capacity of 33,000 and can be expanded to 40,000.

John Bean, president and chief operating officer of the Flames, expects the club will have strong support at the game.

“We have a lot of great roots in Saskatchewan throughout our ownership, management and our fans,” he said. “Outdoor hockey in Canada is what it is all about. This brings us right back to the heritage of the game and we are so excited to be a part of it again.”

Previous Heritage Classic’s were held at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium in 2003, Calgary’s McMahon Stadium in 2011, Vancouver’s BC Place in 2014 and Winnipeg’s Investor’s Group Field in 2016.

Flames captain Mark Giordano, who suited up for Calgary against the Montreal Canadiens in the 2011 matchup, said he is excited to play in another outdoor game.

“I had such a great time [in 2011] and I’m sure we will again. Playing another Canadian team in a city like Regina in Mosaic Stadium will be a great atmosphere. I am really looking forward to it.”

