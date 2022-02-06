Jake Muzzin #8 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a third period goal by Ondrej Kase #25 (not shown) against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on Nov. 21, 2021 in Elmont, New York.BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs convened for the first time in six days on Sunday ahead of the start of the second half of the NHL season. Jake Muzzin participated in full-contact drills although it is unknown if the veteran defenceman will play on Monday night against Carolina at Scotiabank Arena.

Muzzin missed six games after he suffered a concussion on Jan. 15 against the St. Louis Blues. If he is not cleared to face the Hurricanes, he will almost certainly be on the ice with his teammates when they play the Flames in Calgary on Thursday.

The 32-year-old did not realize he had been concussed on a hard hit by St. Louis forward Klim Kostin and remained in the game and also practised once after that before symptoms appeared.

“Head injuries are a little finicky sometimes,” Muzzin said. “It took me maybe two days to realize I felt a little off and a little foggy. You get banged up but you are always so busy that you don’t take the time to analyze what is really going on.”

Muzzin said it is only the second concussion he has incurred in 11 seasons in the NHL.

“It has been challenging but it is part of the game. You take a break and it is a challenge to get back up to speed. But I am feeling good.”

Toronto ended the first half of the season with five successive victories but its defence has struggled without Muzzin. The Maple Leafs allowed 20 goals in the six games without him and teammates will be glad to have him back.

“It is great to see he is progressing and was fully involved in practice today,” said John Tavares, the team’s captain. “It is a really good sign most importantly for him but for our team as well.”

Head coach Sheldon Keefe called his return on Sunday a “good and important step.”

“Given that it is only one day before a game I don’t know if that means he will be able to play,” Keefe said. “But for him to come right in and feel good enough to step into a full practice is a very good sign.”

Toronto begins the second half with a 29-10-3 record and is in third place in the Atlantic Division behind Florida and Tampa Bay. It has played five fewer games than the Panthers and four fewer than the Lightning so there is ample room to gain ground.

Only three teams have a better winning percentage than the Maple Leafs but Carolina is one of them. The Hurricanes are 31-9-2 and won the first of three engagements between them during the 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 25. They won four of their past five outings before enjoying a handful of days’ rest.

Petr Mrazek will start in net with Jack Campbell travelling back to Toronto from Las Vegas on Sunday following his first appearance in an NHL all-star game. Mrazek, who spent three years with Carolina before he signed with the Maple Leafs in the offseason, is 5-2 with a .902 save percentage but has been hampered by injuries.

“Obviously the start of the season didn’t go the way he thought it would, but he just keeps fighting,” Tavares said. “He never says die to any puck no matter how difficult it may be. He has shown really good resiliency.”

Carolina has not said who will be its starting goaltender but Frederik Andersen was in the same position as Campbell on Sunday, also flying back from the all-star game. The former Maple Leafs netminder has had a spectacular season but may sit out in favour of backup Antti Raanta, who is 6-2-1 with a .914 save percentage.

Monday’s game is the first of 11 for Toronto over the next 22 days. It will play in Calgary on Thursday, Vancouver on Saturday and Seattle on Feb. 14 before its next home game against Pittsburgh on Feb. 17. All were postponed because of complications related to COVID-19 and had to be rescheduled.

Mitch Marner will attempt to extend a career-best seven-game goal streak, during which he has scored eight times and had eight assists. Auston Matthews, who is tied with Alex Ovechkin for third in the league with 29 goals, finished the first half on a hot streak. Over the past four games he has four goals and six assists.

With 40 regular-season games remaining, there is no question the Maple Leafs are well positioned for a playoff berth. And the timing is good for Muzzin’s return.

“Day by day we just keep going and focus on some areas we need to improve in,” Muzzin said. “If we do that, the results will look after themselves.”