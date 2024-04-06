Open this photo in gallery: Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reaches to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, April 6, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn.Abbie Parr/The Associated Press

Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal and two assists, linemate Alex Iafallo a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday.

Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg in the opener of a four-game trip.

The Jets, who clinched a playoff berth Thursday, are two points behind Colorado for second place in the Central Division. Each team has five games remaining including against each other April 13 in Denver.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild who are all but officially eliminated from playoff contention. Minnesota is 10 points behind Los Angeles for the second Western Conference wild card with six games remaining. The Kings host Vancouver later Saturday.

Winnipeg won all four games against Minnesota this season and improved to 17-5-1 against Central Division foes, Minnesota is 8-13-3 in the division.

With 6:23 left in the second period, Iafallo redirected a slap shot from Brenden Dillon for a 3-2 Winnipeg lead.

The Jets improved to 34-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Behind a Wild defenceman and immediately in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Barron scored on a redirect midway through the third period.

Off a Wild turnover, Iafallo fed Namestnikov whose point-blank shot in front squeaked past Fleury for a 1-0 Jets lead just 2:33 into the game, but Kaprizov spun and scored on a backhand from the slot six minutes later to even the score.

Fleury finished with 21 saves.

A perfectly executed 2-on-1 led to Sean Monahan feeding Connor for a tip-in and a 2-1 Winnipeg lead, but Kaprizov again countered, this on the power play four minutes later to make it 2-2. Connor and Tyler Toffoli lead the Jets with 31 goals.

Kaprizov has points in 10 straight home games, including 10 goals; Monahan has a six-game point streak for Winnipeg.

Wild forward Ryan Hartman sat out the final game of his three-game suspension for throwing his stick toward the officials after last Saturday’s loss to Vegas.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Wild: Begin a five-game road trip Sunday in Chicago.