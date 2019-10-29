 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nashville Predators sign captain Roman Josi to 8-year contract extension

Teresa M. Walker
NASHVILLE
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Roman Josi awaits a faceoff during the second period of an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Oct. 17, 2019 in Glendale.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A person with knowledge of the move says the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with captain Roman Josi worth just over $9 million a season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced. Josi’s new deal begins next season.

The 29-year-old Swiss became Nashville’s eighth captain in September 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The 38th pick in the 2008 draft, Josi now is one of only four defencemen with at least 40 points in each of his last six seasons for Nashville. He was an All-Star last season and played for Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

He currently is tied for second with five goals and 13 points among NHL defencemen and tied for 12th among all skaters. Josi had his ninth career game with at least three points in the Predators’ 3-2 win at Tampa Bay last weekend.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter