Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist Saturday to lead PWHL Toronto to a 5-2 win over PWHL Ottawa.

Brittany Howard, Hannah Miller, Samantha Cogan and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto (9-5-0), winners of six straight.

Renata Fast, Sarah Nurse and Victoria Bach had two assists each while Kristen Campbell made 23 saves, including a breakaway stop on Emily Clark early in the third period.

Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell scored for Ottawa (4-6-4).

Emerance Maschmeyer started in goal for Ottawa but was replaced by Sandra Abstreiter in the second period after allowing three goals on 13 shots. Abstreiter turned aside nine of the 10 shots she faced.

In a very physical first period, Toronto opened the scoring as Spooner collected a loose puck in the slot and beat Maschmeyer through the legs for a power-play goal at 12:53.

Toronto nearly took a 2-0 lead minutes later but a sprawled out Maschmeyer got her glove on a shot from Jesse Compher to take away what looked like a sure goal.

Toronto came out flying to start the second period and scored three goals in a span of just under two and a half minutes.

Bach gave Toronto a 2-0 lead with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that beat Maschmeyer far side at 2:46. Miller then scored on a rebound at 4:43.

Things started poorly for Abstreiter has she allowed a goal to Cogan on the first shot she faced at 5:14. She settled in after that, stopping Maggie Connors on a breakaway moments later.

Ottawa finally broke through when Hughes got the last touch on the puck after a scramble in front of the Toronto goal. She pushed it just over the goal-line at 11:16.

At 5:49 of the third period, Bell got a backhand shot past Campbell to pull Ottawa within a pair. Connors iced the win with an empty-net goal at 18:27.

NOTES

Saturday was the third meeting of the season between Ottawa and Toronto. Ottawa won the first two games by scores of 5-1 and 3-1 … Spooner leads the PWHL with 11 goals in 14 games … Ottawa placed forward Kristin Della Rovere on long-term injured reserve with a wrist injury that will require surgery. … Maschmeyer has played in all 14 games this season.

UP NEXT

Ottawa will take to the ice again next Tuesday when they play in Minnesota. Toronto will host Boston next Wednesday.