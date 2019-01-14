 Skip to main content

Hockey National Capital Commission extends LeBreton Flats dispute deadline

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

National Capital Commission extends LeBreton Flats dispute deadline

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The National Capital Commission has granted the parties involved in a dispute over a plan to build a community featuring a new downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators more time to resolve their differences before cancelling their development agreement.

The NCC board said in a statement Monday that they agreed to extend the mediation date to Feb. 28 after a request was put forward by Judge Warren Winkler last week.

The NCC said it remains “committed to the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.”

Story continues below advertisement

“While the NCC has prepared next steps to bring forward at a future Board meeting, it respects the ongoing mediation process led by the Hon. Warren K. Winkler, Q.C., and will not take further actions nor make further statements on this matter at this time,” the NCC said.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk’s Capital Sports Management Inc. filed a $700-million lawsuit against Trinity Development Group founder John Ruddy and GBA Development and Project Management president Graham Bird in November. A statement of claim alleged “a number of breaches, all arising out of a conflict of interest, that directly resulted in the failure of the partnership.”

Ruddy, also a member of the ownership group of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks, the United Soccer League’s Ottawa Fury and the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, filed a counterclaim for $1-billion last month. The countersuit called Melnyk’s lawsuit “meritless.”

The three parties agreed to mediation on the LeBreton Flats file earlier this month with Winkler asked to assist in the mediation.

The previous NCC deadline for the group to come to an agreement was Jan. 19. The Crown corporation, which controls the LeBreton Flats land, had said it would look into other options if a resolution was not reached before that time.

The Senators currently play at the Canadian Tire Centre in suburban Kanata.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter