 Skip to main content

Hockey National Women’s Hockey League, players’ union reach deal to increase salaries, benefits and share revenues

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

National Women’s Hockey League, players’ union reach deal to increase salaries, benefits and share revenues

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The National Women’s Hockey League is increasing salaries, offering a 50-50 split of sponsor-related revenues and improved benefits in an agreement reached with its players’ association.

The union did not release any specific monetary figures in announcing the agreement Thursday. It’s a one-year deal with the five-team NWHL holding the option to renew it the following season.

The NWHL Players’ Association calls the agreement a “breakthrough” because it provides “substantial gains” for the first time since the league was founded in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

NWHL says it will expand to Canada to fill void left by CWHL’s collapse

NWHL walkout could mean an early end to some players’ careers

Players demand say in future of women’s hockey in Canada, U.S., after CWHL folds

After players made between US$10,000 and US$26,000 in the first season, their salaries were cut in half a little more than a month into their second season.

As for the revenue-sharing split of money received from league sponsors, it will only kick in once the league meets its operating expenses. The NWHL is privately run and backed by investors, and has not revealed its financial picture.

The deal also provides increases to travel and meal costs over a 24-game regular season, which opens in October.

The agreement comes at a time the U.S.-based NWHL faces questions about its future after experiencing several setbacks over the past month.

More than 200 of the world’s top female players have pledged not to play professionally in North America. The boycotting players have since formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association in their bid to push for the creation of a single and economically viable professional women’s league.

Also, the private owners of the NWHL Buffalo Beauts returned control of the franchise back to the league.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter