New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas, left, celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period on Jan. 14.The Canadian Press

Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.

Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third.

The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year.

The last-place Canadiens were coming off a 4-3 home win over Nashville on Thursday but have only three wins in their last 15 games. Montreal has lost eight of 10 and is 3-11-1 since Dec. 12.

Cizikas opened the scoring at 2:25 of the first, beating Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault for his fourth goal of season. Assists went to Noah Dobson and Cal Clutterbuck. Dobson leads Islanders defencemen with 26 points.

Colorado Avalanche snap funk by crushing Ottawa Senators 7-0

Boston Bruins tally with 1:16 left to propel past Maple Leafs, 4-3

Beauvilier made it 2-0 at 6:03 with his ninth goal, assisted by defenceman Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Suzuki scored his 16th of the season at 9:56 of the third to ruin Sorokin’s shutout bid.

Sorokin has allowed only seven goals in the last six home games. He improved to 15-14-2 this season.

Montembeault made 36 saves in defeat.

The Islanders entered with only two wins over Montreal in their last 12 meetings in New York.