The NHL board of governors has given a thumbs up to the league’s efforts on safety, inclusivity and respect.

Kim Davis, executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, made a presentation to the board Thursday that hit on four key points – prevention, reporting, counselling, and accountability.

The league has faced a string of issues and some tough questions over the past two years on the sport’s culture, including the recent revelations surrounding the sex assault scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks.

In other league business discussed on the first day of the board’s first face-to-face meeting since 2019, commissioner Gary Bettman says owners have approved the sale of a controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly also provided an update on the impact of COVID-19, revealing in a post-meeting media availability that 19 of the league’s 32 teams have been forced to use “enhanced measures” in response to positive cases.

Reporters also tried to ask questions about the Olympics and the Arizona Coyotes’ outstanding debts with the City of Glendale, which has threatened to lock the club out of Gila River Arena later this month if its debts aren’t settled, but Bettman and Daly say those topics will be discussed Friday.