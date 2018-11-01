 Skip to main content

Hockey NHL commissioner announces plans for games in Prague, Stockholm next season

NHL commissioner announces plans for games in Prague, Stockholm next season

Helsinki
The Associated Press
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the NHL is planning to play a season-opening game in Prague and another two games in Stockholm next season.

Bettman, speaking before the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets played the first of their two regular-season games in Finland on Thursday, said the league is planning to keep a presence in Europe in the future.

The commissioner said the 23 regular-season games played in Europe since 2007 have been a “fantastic success.” As an example, he said the tickets for the two games between the Panthers and Jets at the 13,500-seat Hartwall Arena sold out in less than five minutes.

Bettman did not specify the dates or teams for the games, which will take place in November, 2019, saying plans have yet to be finalized.

The second game between the Panthers and the Jets is scheduled for Friday.

In October, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The future for the NHL’s presence at the next Winter Olympics, in Beijing in 2022, is not bright after Bettman said there’s an overwhelming view in the NHL that the Olympics are “terribly disruptive” to the season and that the previous NHL participation proved “difficult and less than satisfactory.”

