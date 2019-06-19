 Skip to main content

Hockey NHL draft heading to Montreal in 2020

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Montreal Canadiens will host the 2020 NHL draft.

The NHL announced Wednesday the Bell Centre will stage the two-day event June 26-27, 2020.

It marks the second year in a row the draft will be held in Canada. This year’s draft is Friday and Saturday in Vancouver.

The draft returns to Montreal for the first time since 2009 when current Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares was picked first overall by the New York Islanders.

The first-ever NHL draft was held in Montreal in 1963.

“To think that the NHL draft started in 1963 as a small gathering at a hotel ballroom in Montreal, makes it all the more exciting to announce that the 2020 edition of the draft is coming back to its original city, Montreal, in a far grander fashion,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

With files from The Associated Press

