NHL GMs have until 3 p.m. ET to make trades on deadline day

Joshua Clipperton
The Canadian Press
It’s trade deadline day in the NHL.

General managers across the league have until 3 p.m. ET to make deals as they look to load up for the playoffs or rebuild for the future.

The NHL’s pandemic-shortened 56-game season has presented a number of unique challenges, including a flat salary cap and quarantine periods.

A number of players have already been moved as contenders looking to make a push but some, like Mike Hoffman, remain available.

Any player acquired by a Canadian franchise from a U.S.-based club will have to quarantine for seven days before joining their new teammates.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who lead the North Division, made a splash yesterday by adding veteran forward Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, and acquiring backup goalie David Rittich from the Calgary Flames.

The Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens currently occupy the division’s other three playoff spots.

