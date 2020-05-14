NHL has more to lose than gain with proposal for playing in hub cities

The game will go on.
Or so NHL commissioner Gary Bettman continues to insist, in the face of concern and the bewilderment of many, including his own players.
The commissioner held a virtual townhall this week for business partners of the San Jose Sharks. During it, he reiterated his intention to finish the season in some form, saying cancelling it was “too easy a solution.”
Even if it might be the more prudent and responsible option, given what the world is dealing with at the moment.
Precise details of what the NHL has in mind remain a mystery. We do know the league envisions games being played in a small number of “hub” cities where the players would be in some form of isolation during the time they were playing games there. It’s being taken seriously enough that Vancouver and Edmonton are already in a fight to be the host site for Western Canada.
The premiers of both provinces have had one-on-one chats with Bettman. If it goes ahead, there’s no question it would be a nice little economic shot in the arm for whichever city wins the competition.
But then there are the players and their families. I’m not convinced they are lobbying just as hard for a return to play while there remains a killer virus on the loose. Especially given the strict protocols that would be needed to guarantee (and there couldn’t really be a guarantee of anything) the health and safety of the players.
I mean, the logistical hurdles this plan would have to clear are mind-boggling. Planning the Olympic Games would be easier.
For starters, every player who would be entering Canada from another country would have to go into 14-day quarantine under current rules. And there would be no skirting them. Once you’ve cleared quarantine and are set to hit the ice with your teammates, there would have to be more testing done.
But wait. What about all those who don’t wear a uniform but are essential to the game? The trainers, the equipment guys, the broadcast crews, the food people, the reporters, the coaches and managers. They will all likely need to isolate as well before joining what would essentially be a giant experiment.
And that’s before there’s a single practice.
The testing that would need to take place would have to occur on a nearly daily basis. Even at a single site, say it’s Edmonton, that is hundreds and hundreds of tests that would need to take place to ensure the players and the myriad people around them remain virus-free. (I’m sure the players would thoroughly relish the prospect of having an extra-long Q-tip stuck up their nose or down their throat every day).
And where are all these rapid-testing kits going to come from? Does the NHL have its own exclusive supply? I’m almost certain there wouldn’t be broad agreement that the limited number of tests B.C. and Alberta has for public use should be shared with NHL teams.
What if a player gets injured during a game or practice and needs to go to the hospital? Will they be able to simply return to their team after being released? Or would they have to quarantine again because they have been in a hospital setting? What if a player has to leave the team temporarily to deal with a family emergency? It’s certainly a 14-day isolation upon his return.
Then there is the simple challenge of the games themselves. Sweaty hockey players hitting one another. What could go wrong? Sweat doesn’t transmit the virus, but droplets coming from a player’s mouth do. One idea being suggested is having players use full face shields with some small openings to help prevent the visor from fogging up. I think that alone would be enough to have many players wondering if it’s worth it. Canucks defenceman Brogan Rafferty recently said he’d “guarantee” a lot of players would resist the idea.
But let’s say you get this odd, quarantined season up and running. Then one person – player, support staff, doesn’t matter – tests positive. Then you have a problem. Then you’re talking about more testing, even putting players in isolation for 14 days. You may have to cancel the whole exercise if the outbreak is significant enough. What a nightmare.
Look, I’d love to see hockey back as much as the next person. But we can’t be cavalier about this. A COVID-19 outbreak at one of these NHL centres, wherever they may be, would be disaster.
For so many reasons, there just seems far more to lose than gain.
