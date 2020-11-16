 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

NHL jersey launch creates buzz with season more than six-weeks away

Stephen Whyno
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Colorado Avalanche’s newest NHL hockey jersey featuring the logo and design of the Quebec Nordiques. The NHL and Adidas on Nov. 16, 2020, unveiled a reverse retro jersey for all 31 teams.

The Canadian Press

The NHL on Monday displayed a new jersey for each of its 31 teams, looking to create some buzz at a time when there are no games.

The league and players are still targeting a Jan. 1 start for the 2021 season, though there’s plenty of uncertainty about when and where fans might be able to attend.

These “reverse retro” jerseys were several years in the making but are being launched at a time that’s usually hockey season and while revenue is being lost without ticket sales.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s creating buzz and noise in the marketplace where normally we would be having games going on,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice-president. “We’re creating a lot of noise right now without the benefit of the live games.”

Instead of fans debating who’s off to a hot start or what might happen in a Tuesday night game between Boston and Buffalo, they’re reacting on social media to these new jerseys. The Colorado Avalanche one features the old Quebec Nordiques design from before the team moved to Denver in 1995; the Carolina Hurricanes one has the famous Hartford Whalers crest and the Pittsburgh Penguins one is reminiscent of the jersey Snoop Dogg wore in the 1993 music video for “Gin and Juice.”

All this started at a brainstorming session at Adidas' “Creator Farm” in Brooklyn a few years ago when Commissioner Gary Bettman and other executives got to hear about some jersey ideas. Adidas senior director Dan Near said a 2018 survey showed 22 of the 25 most popular jerseys in a fan survey were retro or defunct, which set the wheels in motion for what he called a “complicated but pretty rewarding process.”

But launching it during a pandemic?

“Up front, I was concerned about it,” Near said. “But as we started to come to grips with the realities of launching it in the off-season, essentially, I’ve actually really come to be excited about it.”

It has created a level of interest in the NHL when the return of games is at least six weeks away. A set of new jerseys won’t make up for everything about arenas being dark this fall, but it’s a way to bridge the gap to the beginning of the season.

“When we’re back playing, fingers crossed, in that January time period, we can start to get that other exposure of thrust and you really see it on ice,” Jennings said. “And as excited as I am now, I’m so always excited to see when it comes to watching a professional athlete put it on and get out on the ice.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies