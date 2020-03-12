NHL, MLB suspend operations due to coronavirus pandemic

The National Hockey League announced that it was suspending play on Thursday due to dangers associated with the novel coronavirus.

The league’s 31 teams had 189 regular-season games remaining, including 10 on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs’ match-up against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena was among those scrapped.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto was third in the NHL’s Atlantic Division and in a playoff position when play was stopped. The Stanley Cup was scheduled to begin a few days after the final regular-season games were completed on April 4.

Toronto had 12 games left, six of which were to be played on home ice.

Earlier, Major League Baseball said it would likewise suspend all operations, as did Major League Soccer and the Professional Lacrosse League. The NBA announced Wednesday it was suspending its season after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the league said in a statement on Wednesday night. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

Practices, morning skates and team meetings were cancelled Thursday morning across the league. In Toronto, players who had already shown up at the arena were sent home. Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who is rehebnbing an injury, was pulled off the ice.

Referees and linesmen assigned to work games on Thursday were told to go to the airport as quickly as possible and return home.

The decision was announced after a teleconference call at 1 p.m. ET involving Commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL Board of Governors.

Story continues below advertisement

No timeline was announced for when games could resume. If the season is cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first time the Stanley Cup has not been awarded since 1919. That year, the finals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Metropolitans, were cancelled after five games due to an outbreak of the Spanish flu.

Earlier Thursday, the league asked teams to look into arena availability through the end of August, pointing to a pause and possible resumption in play.

Five games were played on Wednesday, including one between the Winnipeg Jets and Oilers in Edmonton.

"You understand that this is a world health crisis, but we have never gone through anything like this and nothing that has affected the game like this," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "You understand when you are going through lockouts and things like that, that there is a business part of the game.

“But this is a health part of the game, a life part of the game. It affects everybody, not just hockey or sports. It's a turbulent time in the world and we will just have to deal with it as it comes."

The Columbus Blue Jackets had been scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in the first NHL game without fans in attendance. The San Jose Sharks said Wednesday they would play their final three home games without fans at SAP Center.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 127,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the global outbreak started in late December. The disease has killed more than 4,700 people, including one in Canada.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

In baseball, operations were expected to be shut down as soon as the afternoon spring training games in Florida ended.

It is believed that NHL players will be dispersed and that no practices will be held.