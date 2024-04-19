The 2024 NHL playoffs bracket: Team matchups

The 2024 NHL playoffs kick off Saturday with 16 teams vying for the Stanley Cup. This year, four Canadian teams have qualified for the playoffs, making it one of the most promising years for a Canadian team to win the Cup – something that hasn’t been done since 1993.

In the first round, the Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings, the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins, though Globe and Mail Sports columnist Cathal Kelly has predicted the Leafs will lose the series.

Each team will have to win four games to advance to the next round, and the final is scheduled to start on June 3, but that date could move up if the previous rounds of the playoffs finish early.

Canadians who want to tune in to the games from home can watch on either CBC or Sportsnet.

Keep track of which teams are playing against each other with The Globe’s 2024 NHL playoff bracket. This will be updated over the course of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Which teams are in the NHL playoffs? Everything you need to know about the Stanley Cup

With files from Paul Attfield, Caora McKenna, The Canadian Press