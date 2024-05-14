Do your drinking habits change during the NHL playoffs? The Globe wants to hear about it

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks' Pius Suter (24) watches the puck go in the net past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period second-round NHL playoff action in Edmonton, on May 12.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

What began as four opportunities to break Canada’s 31-year Stanley Cup drought is down to two: Edmonton and Vancouver.

As expectations for each remaining team ratchet up, sports fans are busy making plans to watch the rivalry unfold. For some, it means repping their team’s colours and showing up to a local pub or viewing party – regardless of whether it’s a Saturday or Tuesday night. And, often, it means lubricating your inner fanatic with the help of a couple alcoholic beverages. In 2017, when five Canadian teams advanced to the Stanley Cup playoffs, a national survey found 1 in 7 Canadians reported drinking alcohol more often than normal when their team was in the playoffs.

So, The Globe wants to know: has following your team in the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring shaped your drinking habits? Are you throwing recommended healthy consumption guidelines out the window in the name of hockey – drinking on weeknights when you wouldn’t normally otherwise, even as sober(ish) counterculture picks up momentum?

Share your story about whether the playoffs are changing your relationship with alcohol by filling out the form below, or by sending an e-mail at pvoll@globeandmail.com.