NHL playoffs set to resume Saturday after two days of postponements

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

An empty player bus departs the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Aug. 27, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The NHL playoffs will resume with three games on Saturday after all games Thursday and Friday were postponed in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinal between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning kicks things off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET in Toronto. Tampa leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 3 of the New York Islanders-Philadelphia Flyers Eastern Conference semi goes at 7 p.m. in Toronto, and Game 3 of a Western Conference semi between the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights starts at 9:45 p.m. in Edmonton. Both those series are tied at 1-1

The Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche Western Conference semi resumes Sunday with Game 4 in Edmonton. Dallas leads the series 2-1.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced Thursday — at the request of the players — two playoff games scheduled for that evening and the two set for Friday were postponed in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting, and in response to the wider issues surrounding systemic racism, social justice and police brutality.

The move came after NBA players refused to participate in three playoff games on Wednesday, triggering a string of postponements for several pro sports leagues.

