NHL postpones 2020 draft, awards show and combine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery A view of the Round Seven draft board during the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

The NHL has postponed three of its events in June, including the 2020 draft.

The league announced on Wednesday that it was temporarily halting its scouting combine, awards ceremony and draft that were scheduled for June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It did not provide new dates for the events.

With the NHL season suspended since March 12, the postponement of these events did not come as a surprise.

The draft – a highlight for fans of teams going through the rebuilding process – was scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, while the combine was set to kick off the month in Buffalo, N.Y., from June 1 to 6. The NHL awards were to go June 18 in Las Vegas.