Hockey

NHL postpones Oilers-Canadiens game as two Habs are added to COVID-19 list

Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
The NHL has postponed Monday night’s game in Montreal between the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, making it the first contest in the all-Canadian North Division to be shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league announced the postponement shortly before the scheduled 7 p.m. ET opening faceoff after Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were placed on the league’s COVID protocol list.

The league said in a statement it will provide more information on Tuesday.

Showing up on the list doesn’t necessarily mean an individual has tested positive. Players can go into protocol for unconfirmed results, if they’re deemed a close contact of a positive case, or if a quarantine is required.

The Oilers were looking to move into sole possession of first place in the North Division. They are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were idle Monday, with 42 points.

Edmonton and Montreal are next scheduled to play Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

