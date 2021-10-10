 Skip to main content
NHL preseason: Toronto Maple Leafs top Ottawa Senators 4-1 in finale

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators defenceman Michael Del Zotto (15) trips Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) during third period NHL preseason hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Captain John Tavares scored a goal and set up another to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win their fourth in a row in their preseason finale on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs (5-1-0) handed the Ottawa Senators (3-4-0) a 4-1 defeat before 11,252 fans at Scotiabank Arena.

This outing was the final preseason tune-up for both Ontario teams. The Maple Leafs will open the 2021-22 season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and then travel to Ottawa for the Senators’ curtain-raiser on Thursday.

While the preseason matters little to indicate regular-season and playoff success, Tavares showed he overcame the scary incident in the Maple Leafs’ playoff opener against the Canadiens four-and-a-half months ago.

Tavares suffered a concussion when the knee of Montreal forward Corey Perry slammed into his face a split second after Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot knocked him down.

The Maple Leafs remained without Auston Matthews on Saturday. He is listed as day-to-day, recovering from his off-season left wrist surgery on Aug. 13.

Special teams were the difference in the preseason finale. Toronto scored a power-play goal and added another as an Ottawa penalty expired while the Senators struggled, going 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

The provincial rivals finished the first period tied 1-1. The Senators were sloppy and disorganized with two early power-play opportunities.

The casual play allowed the Maple Leafs to break through first with a power-play goal of their own. Morgan Rielly’s 56-foot shot deflected off Ottawa defenceman Josh Brown and past goalie Matt Murray midway through the first 20 minutes.

The Senators got even in the final seconds of the opening frame when former Toronto forward Connor Brown set up linemate Alex Formenton with a nifty pass on a two-on-one rush with 13 seconds remaining.

Late in the first period, Toronto second-line forward Ilya Mikheyev fell awkwardly on his hand when knocked to the ice by Ottawa defenceman Dillon Heatherington. Mikheyev left the game and did not return.

The Maple Leafs found their stride in the middle period without the Russian forward, scoring three times in a 9:28 span.

The fourth line combined for impressive passing play off the rush. Nick Ritchie put the finishing touches on a play started by Jason Spezza to Wayne Simmonds, who found Ritchie cruising toward the Senators goal.

Pierre Engvall converted an excellent pass from Tavares on the power play at the 8:17 mark, six seconds after Victor Mete’s holding penalty expired.

Less than seven minutes later, Tavares fought off Ottawa blue-liner Michael Del Zotto to deflect in T.J. Brodie’s point shot for a three-goal lead.

Jack Campbell played the entire game in goal for the Maple Leafs, stopping 18 shots. Murray split the preseason finale with Anton Forsberg. Murray made 13 stops to Forsberg’s 14.

