The NHL will use a revamped format for its skills competition during the all-star weekend in February at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The league said 12 all-stars will compete for points in eight different events. The player who accumulates the most points will earn a prize of US$1-million.

Events include fastest skater, hardest shot, stickhandling, one-timers, passing challenge, accuracy shooting, shootout and obstacle course.

Details on how participants will be determined and full descriptions of each event will be released at a later date, the league said Tuesday in a release.

Last year’s skills competition in Florida featured events on a golf course and a beach.

The 2024 all-star game is scheduled for Feb. 3.