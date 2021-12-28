The National Hockey League says it will be rescheduling nine upcoming games involving Canadian teams due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.

The league says four home games featuring the Montreal Canadiens – Jan. 4 vs. Washington, Jan. 6 vs. Toronto, Jan. 8 vs. Buffalo and Jan. 10 vs. Winnipeg – will be moved to yet-to-be-determined dates later this season when restrictions may be eased or lifted.

As well, the Bruins-Canadiens game slated for Jan. 12, at Montreal’s Bell Centre is being moved to Boston. The league says a make-up home date in Montreal will be announced at a later date.

Two Winnipeg Jets’ home games – Jan. 8 vs. Seattle and Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota – will also be rescheduled, as will the New Year’s Eve games featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ottawa Senators and the Jets at the Calgary Flames.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Jan. 3 home game, vs. Carolina will also require a make-up date.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks were left out of the league’s rescheduling announcement.

Also Tuesday, the NHL announced it had postponed Wednesday’s Detroit Red Wings-New York Islanders game on Long Island due to COVID-related issues affecting both clubs.