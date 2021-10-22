Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the second period at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 21, 2021.Gaelen Morse/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Washington Capitals had the New Jersey Devils’ number last season, winning all eight games. Nothing seemingly has changed this season.

Daniel Sprong set up the Capitals’ first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway in one-sided 4-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday night.

“We’ve gotten good goaltending, offensively we put up some numbers, defensively we’re not allowing too many shots and our goalies are stopping the ones that they need to stop and we’ve been able to get some wins,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “What’s been good about the start – probably just the fact we’re 3-0-1, just trying to get wins and move on.”

Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored as the Capitals handed New Jersey (2-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal streak snapped but had two assists.

Vitek Vanecek had 25 saves for Washington, losing his shutout bid on a power-play goal by Janne Kuokkanen with 6:42 to play.

Scott Wedgewood, who was in goal because Jonathan Bernier and Mackenzie Blackwood are sidelined, made 23 saves in his first start of the season.

BLUE JACKETS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift Columbus past New York.

Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle sent him tumbling to the ice and beat Ilya Sorokin. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1.

Mathew Barzal scored early in the third period for the Islanders to tie it after the Blue Jackets tallied twice in 33 seconds to end the second. Eighteen-year-old Cole Sillinger got his first NHL goal and Boone Jenner added his third of the season for Columbus.

Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders. They dropped to 1-3.

RANGERS 3, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Alexis Lafreniere scored with 9:07 remaining in the third period to lift New York past Nashville.

Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for New York, winners of three straight.

Philip Tomasino scored, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville. The Predators are 1-3-0.

PANTHERS 4, AVALANCHE 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal, Sergei Bobrovsky earned his 300th NHL victory and Florida beat Colorado to remain undefeated.

The 4-0-0 start is the best in Panthers history. They had seven points in the standings through the first four games on three other occasions: 1996-97, 1999-2000 and last season. Florida made the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers. Mason Marchment added two assists. Bobrovsky made 30 saves, allowing only Mikko Rantanan’s goal.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.