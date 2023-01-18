The NHL says players are free to decide which of their team’s initiatives they support.

The league’s statement comes a day after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team’s Pride Night. Provorov didn’t warm up with his teammates ahead of Philadelphia’s game against the Anaheim Ducks because of his Russian Orthodox beliefs.

“Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the league encourages clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” reads the NHL statement. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how – with league counsel and support.

“Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

The Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape during their pre-game activities. The sticks and jerseys are being auctioned off by Flyers Charities, with proceeds going toward their efforts to grow the game in diverse communities.

The 26-year-old Provorov played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia’s 5-2 victory over Anaheim.

“I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Provorov declined to answer follow-up questions about his decision.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Provorov “was true to himself and to his religion.”

“It’s one thing I respect about Provy, he’s always true to himself,” Tortorella said.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, leader of Russia’s dominant religious group, sent a strong signal last March justifying his country’s invasion of Ukraine – describing the conflict as part of a struggle against sin and pressure from liberal foreigners to hold “gay parades” as the price of admission to their ranks.

The NHL Player’s Association did not immediately reply to The Canadian Press’s request for comment.

With files from The Associated Press.