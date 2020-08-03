NHL says zero positive COVID-19 tests so far in Edmonton, Toronto bubbles

Open this photo in gallery A section of the street outside Toronto's Royal York hotel is closed off as NHL teams arrive to the 'bubble,' on July 26, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The NHL says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

The league announced it had administered 7,013 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week. Teams with 52-member travelling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There are daily tests for all team members in the bubbles.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

The league says it will not provide identities or teams for any future positive tests.