NHL stalwart won six Stanley Cups with Canadiens and Kings

Ralph Backstrom won six Stanley Cup championships with hockey’s Montreal Canadiens, his contributions overshadowed by more colourful teammates.
Mr. Backstrom, who has died at 83, was a slick playmaker and a steady goal scorer. The smooth-skating centre was known as a two-way player, as eager on the backcheck as he was on the attack. Because of his speed, he could play deep in enemy territory and still be able to chase down a rival if the puck went the other way.
He had a reputation for coolly engaging in scrums in the corners, emerging from the chaotic scene with the puck on his stick like a confident pickpocket departing the scene of a crime.
On other teams, he would have been a star. On the Canadiens, he was a mere third-line centre. In his first full season, Mr. Backstrom had as teammates eight future Hockey Hall of Famers. Their coach, Toe Blake, was also a future Hall of Famer.
The Canadiens had great depth with Jean Béliveau centering the top line, Henri Richard the second line, and Mr. Backstrom an all-purpose third line often assigned to check an opponent’s top scorers.
“With a team like Canadiens,” he said in 1966, “you almost have to wait your turn.”
Though he rarely skated on a powerplay shift, Mr. Backstrom recorded five 20-goal seasons with the Canadiens and another two with the Los Angeles Kings.
Even as a role player he tended to be overlooked, as teammate Claude Provost had the greater reputation as a stick-to-’em shadow.
Mr. Backstrom also played a secondary role in his trade to the Kings, as Montreal gifted the talented player to Los Angeles to ensure the draft pick they held from another team would allow them to select Guy Lafleur.
With a slight, 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame and a short, slicked-back haircut he maintained even through the hirsute seventies, Mr. Backstrom looked like an accountant who had wandered from the stands onto the ice.
The son of a hard-rock miner, he found all the motivation he ever needed in his desire to avoid having to work underground.
Ralph Gerald Backstrom was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Kirkland Lake, Ont. He was the second son born to the former Ester (Esther) Marie Bertils and Johannes (John) Albin Backstrom. His parents had been born in neighbouring Swedish-speaking communities in Finland, though they did not meet until immigrating to Ontario. They were married in 1930.
Among Kirkland Lake’s natural resources in the postwar years were gold, timber and hockey players. Competition was fierce from the youngest age. Young Ralph gained extra playing time by working at the arena and clearing snow off outdoor rinks.
“I really think that pushing off all that snow really built up my legs,” he said.
Bob Davidson, chief scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs, first noticed the boy at age 12, though other teams could hardly have missed the prodigy. While the Leafs were a favoured team among Kirkland Lake boys, the young Backstrom later recounted being smitten by the bleu-blanc-et-rouge sweaters of the visiting Canadiens in an exhibition game.
He signed with Montreal at age 16 after club executive Kenny Reardon, a former all-star defenceman, peeled off five $100 bills at the family’s dining table as a signing bonus.
“When Kenny spread out those five $100 bills on the table that night,” Mr. Backstrom once told Ottawa Citizen sports columnist Jack Kinsella, “I have to admit they looked like all the money in the world.”
Only later did the player learn Mr. Reardon had five more of those bills in his wallet just in case.
After graduating from Kirkland Lake Collegiate and Vocational Institute in 1954, Mr. Backstrom spent four seasons playing junior hockey, helping lead the Hull-Ottawa Canadiens to the Memorial Cup championship over the Regina Pats in 1958.
He was one of only two rookies to break into the lineup of the parent Canadiens in 1958-59, as the veteran team won its third consecutive Stanley Cup. The young centre ended a 10-game scoreless drought at the start of his NHL career by scoring twice against Glenn Hall in a blowout victory over the Chicago Black Hawks.
He ended his first campaign with 18 goals and 22 assists and was awarded the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year in 1959, easily beating Toronto defenceman Carl Brewer and Canadiens teammate Ab McDonald in voting by sportswriters and broadcasters.
For the playoffs, he centred a line with Mr. McDonald on left wing and Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion on right wing. On April 18, the Canadiens needed just one more victory over the Maple Leafs to clinch a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup, and the rookie responded with perhaps the finest game of his career.
Early in the first period, Mr. Geoffrion misfired on a shot before getting tangled with Bobby Baun in the corner. Mr. Backstrom grabbed the puck deep in the Toronto end, turning in a tight circle to break toward the Toronto goal, wristing a shot above a sliding Mr. Brewer and over Johnny Bower’s catching hand to open the scoring.
“Young Ralph Backstrom, a standout in the series, all hustle, was able to get in and fire it into the upper left-hand corner,” play-by-play announcer Danny Gallivan told a national television audience. “I bet they’re jumping for joy in Kirkland Lake.”
The centre recorded three more assists as Montreal went on to win the game, 5-3, and the series, 4-1.
“The Boomer was yelling at Abbie and me all night,” Mr. Backstrom said after the game. “He was hollering at us to skate and pass the puck all the time. When the Boomer is doing that you know that he’s travelling out there.”
The Canadiens won a fifth consecutive Stanley Cup in Mr. Backstrom’s sophomore campaign and the team won four more with him on the roster in the 1960s.
He announced his retirement just before the start of the 1970-71 season, only to be lured back. He asked to be traded to a team on the West Coast, preferably with a warm climate.
Montreal held the first draft pick of the California Golden Seals and were planning to take the sensational Mr. Lafleur. When California got within five points of catching the faltering Kings, savvy general manager Sam Pollock dispatched Mr. Backstrom to sunny Los Angeles, as requested. The Kings played better with the veteran centre, scoring 14 goals in 33 games. California finished in last place and Mr. Lafleur became Montreal’s property.
After two seasons with the Kings, Mr. Backstrom was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for Dan Maloney.
The centre jumped to the Chicago Cougars of the World Hockey Association for the start of the 1973-74 season. He spent four seasons in the freewheeling but cash-strapped rival to the NHL, skating for the Denver Spurs and the Ottawa Civics before closing out his playing career with the New England Whalers.
In an eight-game series pitting WHA professionals against the Soviet Union in 1974, Mr. Backstrom scored four goals and four assists to be named Canada’s most valuable player over teammates Bobby Hull and Gordie Howe.
After 19 seasons in the majors, Mr. Backstrom retired as a player. He had played in six NHL and four WHA All-Star Games.
He was an assistant coach for the Kings before spending nine seasons as head coach at the University of Denver. The Pioneers reached the Frozen Four college finals in 1986 and Mr. Backstrom was named Coach of the Year.
In 2002, he founded the minor-league Colorado Eagles hockey team, serving as president and general manager until retiring in 2007.
He was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame two years later.
As a player, he worked in the summer at hockey camps, promoting a brewery and contributing to the running of a lodge in Notre-Dame de la Salette, north of Ottawa in Quebec’s Outaouais region.
He owned a company that held the patent rights to inline skates and later co-founded and served as commissioner of Roller Hockey International, a pro sports league that lasted six seasons in the 1990s.
The closest he ever came to working in the mines was a summer job peeling logs for use as supports in the tunnels. He worked on the surface, the disappearance of his handiwork into the shaft a reminder of his desire to succeed on the ice and in business.
Mr. Backstrom died from complications related to dementia on Feb. 7 at his home in Windsor, Colo. He leaves his second wife Janet, whom he married in 1985. He also leaves a daughter and two sons from his 1961 marriage to the former Frances Richard. He was predeceased by his brother Roy, a mining engineer who died in 2007 at 73.
Mr. Backstrom kept some mementos from his playing days, including the puck from his first goal. Other items were sold at auction. One invaluable keepsake had negligible monetary value – his father’s battered lunch pail, which family lore had him carrying for every day of the four decades he worked at the mine.
“Every time my head starts to get a little too fat,” Mr. Backstrom told a Colorado newspaper in 2005, “I just look at that lunch pail, and everything is put back into perspective for me.”