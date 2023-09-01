Open this photo in gallery: Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft Connor Bedard, left, waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, on July 2, in Chicago.David Banks/The Associated Press

Connor Bedard was about 10 years old the first time Greg Landry heard his name mentioned as a potential hockey prospect. Within three years Landry was scouting him and after meeting with him and his parents became his agent a couple of years later.

Landry, who is from North Vancouver just like the NHL’s most exciting incoming player in a decade, remembers the day he got Bedard in the fold.

“It was a big day for me as a younger agent, and it was a huge day for our company,” Landry, who works for Toronto-based Newport Sports, said this week.

At 15, Bedard was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada so he could play at the major-junior level a year early. He set records with the Regina Pats of the WHL for three seasons, helped Canada win one under-18 world championship and two world junior titles and was the first overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in this summer’s NHL entry draft.

“It was such a remarkable day,” said Landry, who was in Nashville in June when Bedard was the first player called up to the stage. “It had been a goal of his, so he was very nervous and was proud. It was fun to be a part of a young man reaching his dreams.”

It would be a shock if Bedard, who turned 18 only in July, does not line up as Chicago’s centre when its regular season begins with a visit to Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby on Oct. 10. The Hawks and Bedard come to Toronto to meet the Maple Leafs six days after that.

Bedard is widely seen as the next Connor – as in McDavid, who grew from an 18-year-old rookie with the Edmonton Oilers into what is widely believed to be the world’s greatest player. They spent several days together at a BioSteel camp in Halifax this week and the younger Connor was sure to chat up the elder, now ancient at 26. Crosby, the last sure-fire superstar before McDavid, was there, too.

“When you are out there with that calibre of players, you can learn something every day,” Bedard said. “You watch every shift they are on. They have been through it and are role models. I’m trying to get used to the pace and think that is going to be really good for me going into training camp.”

Bedard has spent the past month in Toronto working out with fitness guru Gary Roberts. The former long-time NHL player did the same for McDavid in the summer of 2015 before he entered the league, and also works with many of the NHL’s top stars.

After a long, successful run, Chicago has missed the playoffs for three successive years. Bedard, who signed a three-year entry-level contract at $950,000 on his 18th birthday, hopes to boost its flagging fortunes. He scored 51 goals and had 100 points in his second season with Regina, and 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games in 2022-23.

Landry’s job for the past several years has been to manage Bedard’s – and everyone else’s – expectations.

“Initially we gave short-term goals and objectives to achieve,” Landry said. “Now Connor wants to go in and prove to the organization that he is ready to be in the NHL. After that it is about showing progress as the season wears on. We can’t forget that the kid is 18 years old.”

Bedard has been warmly welcomed by Chicago players, and has been texting with Corey Perry and Nick Foligno. At 38, Perry is old enough to be his father. Foligno is 35. Between them they have spent 34 seasons in the NHL. Bedard could end up living with either of them in his first year, as Crosby did with Mario Lemieux and his wife and McDavid did with Taylor Hall.

Bedard will attend his first NHL training camp this month and all eyes will be on him in the hockey world. Earlier this week Cale Makar, who joined the Colorado Avalanche straight out of the NCAA as a 21-year-old during the 2019 playoffs, saw enough. Makar is one of the elite defencemen in the league.

“He has amazing tools,” Makar said from the Halifax gathering. “He seems like a super dedicated guy. He has been the last guy on the ice both days at camp. You can tell that his commitment is there.

“I think he’s going to push a team like Chicago to get better and better. It’s going to be fun to watch him in actual gameplay and stuff.”

Bedard is trying not to think too far ahead.

“My dream and lifelong goal for 18 years has been to play in the NHL,” he said. “For me right now it is about training and going to camp and earning my spot on the team.

“Of course I want to be a good player and make a difference and I want to win like everyone else. There are some nerves but mostly I am excited to get there and get going.”

McDavid spoke to him about what to expect.

“There is obviously going to be pressure from the outside,” Bedard said. “But I think pressure goes away when you are doing what you love. I am pursuing a dream. I am not going to pay attention to outside noise too much.”