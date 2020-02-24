NHL trade deadline 2020: Everything you need to know about today’s trades

NHL teams have until 3 p.m. EST on Feb. 24 to swing deals ahead of the league’s trading deadline. Some clubs will be looking to add talent and depth to bolster their rosters for a playoff push, while others may be unloading with an eye toward the future.

Here’s a look at who’s on the move on deadline day.

Maple Leafs deal goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche for defenceman Calle Rosen

The Toronto Maple Leafs shipped goalie Michael Hutchinson to the Colorado Avalanche for defenceman Calle Rosen.

Hutchinson, 29, appeared in 15 games with the Leafs this season, posting a 4-9-1 record, a 3.66 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage before the club acquired Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings earlier this month to help with the troublesome backup role behind Frederik Andersen.

The native of Barrie, Ont., was also 3-1-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .943 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in 2019-20.

Penguins acquire veteran Patrick Marleau from Sharks

Patrick Marleau will get another shot at winning a Stanley Cup after being traded by the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional draft pick.

The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year.

Marleau provides a needed depth forward with scoring ability as the Penguins look to make a playoff run. They started the day in second place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind Washington.

Senators deal Pageau to Islanders, Namestnikov to Avalanche for picks

The Ottawa Senators have traded pending unrestricted free-agent forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov for draft picks.

Hours before the deadline Monday, the rebuilding Senators dealt Pageau to the New York Islanders and sent Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche.

Pageau, Ottawa’s leading scorer this season with 40 points (24 goals, 16 assists) in 60 games, was considered one of the top players potentially available on the market. The Senators received a conditional first-round pick in 2020, a second-round selection in 2020 and a conditional third-rounder in 2022 for the Ottawa native.

The 2020 pick will slide to 2021 if it falls in the top-3 at June’s draft, while the third-round selection in 2022 will only be heading to the nation’s capital if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this spring.

Meanwhile, the Senators scooped up a fourth-round pick in 2021 from Colorado for Namestnikov.

Montreal Canadiens ship forward Nate Thompson to Philadelphia Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens have traded pending unrestricted free agent forward Nate Thompson to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round draft pick.

It was the second trade for a draft pick by the Habs in the past 24 hours. On Sunday night, Montreal sent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick.

Traded to the Habs by the Los Angeles Kings last February, the 35-year-old Thompson had four goals and 10 assists in 63 games with Montreal this season.

The Flyers will be Thompson’s eighth NHL team, following runs with Boston, the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, L.A., and Montreal.

Panthers send Trocheck to Hurricanes for Haula, Wallmark and prospects

The Panthers are getting forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark from the Hurricanes, as well as a pair of prospects in centre Eetu Luostarinen and defenceman Chase Priskie. Haula has 12 goals and 10 assists this season, Wallmark 11 goals and 12 assists and Luostarinen has appeared in eight games.

Trocheck had spent his entire NHL career, parts of seven seasons, with Florida. He appeared in 420 games, with 111 goals and 171 assists. He had a career-best 31 goals two seasons ago, and had 10 goals and 26 assists in 55 games this season.

He was a Panther from the beginning; the team took him in the third round of the 2011 draft with the 64th overall selection. But this move also provides Florida future flexibility; Haula is an unrestricted free agent this summer and Wallmark a restricted one.

Red Wings trade veteran defender Green to Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

Green, 34, is in the final season of a two-year contract signed in June 2018 and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The two-time All-Star has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season. A first-round pick by Washington in 2004, he has 501 points (150 goals, 351 assists) in 878 games with the Capitals (2005-15) and Red Wings (2015-20).

Other deals

Ilya Kovalchuk from Canadiens to Capitals

Cody Eakin from Golden Knights to Jets

Alec Martinez from Kings to Golden Knights

Marco Scandella from Canadiens to Blues

Dylan DeMelo from Senators to Jets

Tyler Toffoli from Kings to Canucks

Andy Greene to Islanders from Devils, Blake Coleman from Islanders to Lightning

