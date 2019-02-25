NHL trade deadline: Blue Jackets acquire goaltender Kinkaid from Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils got the dealing started early on NHL trade deadline day.
Columbus acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says his team is strong in goal with Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo but that Kinkaid provides some depth.
This is the Blue Jackets’ third trade in the past four days after acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate deals with the Ottawa Senators. Kekalainen also may not be done making moves ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline Monday, though he said Sunday it would take a significant offer with short-term help to trade pending free agent winger Artemi Panarin.
Wingers Mark Stone of the Senators, Marcus Johansson of the Devils and Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers are also expected to be traded before the deadline.
