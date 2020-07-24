 Skip to main content
NHL unveils plans for TV broadcasts and player bubbles

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A net sits on the empty ice at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020, in Washington.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NHL has unveiled details for hub cities and in-game presentation as it approaches its restart next month in Edmonton and Toronto.

In a video released by the league, the NHL reveals its plan for health and safety, along with information about television broadcasts and player amenities during a period in which no fans will be allowed in the arenas.

NHL personnel in the bubbles are to be separated from the general public during the pandemic under an agreement reached with the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL says it will use DynaLIFE Medical Labs in Edmonton and LifeLabs in Toronto for daily COVID-19 testing.

Each bubble has 14 restaurants for players and staff and there is a concierge service for players to get delivery.

BMO Field in Toronto – normally the home of Toronto FC of the MLS and the CFL’s Argonauts – is part of the bubble, serving as an outdoor recreation facility.

Four-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé will perform the national anthems for the Aug. 1 opening day games.

Video game company EA Sports will provide crowd noise and the NHL plans to use individual teams’ goal horns and chants to add to the atmosphere.

