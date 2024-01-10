The National Hockey League Players’ Association has announced a new program, First Line, meant to support the mental health of NHL players.

The announcement was made at the Hockey Hall of Fame in partnership with the Mental Health Commission of Canada, Opening Minds.

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh, former NHL defenceman Jay Harrison, and Mental Health Commission of Canada’s vice president of social enterprise Shane Silver were on hand.

Silver says First Line is based on “The Working Mind” evidence-based learning program with the aim of increasing resiliency skills, mental well-being and decreasing stigma around mental health.

Walsh adds that it will be a resource for players and their families, in addition to enhancing the wellness of players on and off the ice.

The move comes several months after the NHLPA created UNLMT, a support program put in place to help NHL players adapt to life after their playing careers.