Hockey

Niagara IceDogs goaltender leaves on stretcher after scary collision, game postponed

St. Catharines, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Niagara IceDogs say goaltender Tucker Tynan is in stable condition and undergoing surgery after being injured in an on-ice collision during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

The team said in a tweet that it would provide further details once Tynan was out of surgery.

Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher.

Video of the play showed a Knights’ player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.

Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

The IceDogs said in a tweet that Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.

“In consideration of the player, staff and spectators and given the serious nature of the injury to Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan, the game has been postponed and will be rescheduled a later date,” the OHL said in a statement released Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.

