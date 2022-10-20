Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson, left, and centre Auston Matthews celebrate Robertson's overtime goal against the Dallas Stars in Toronto on Oct. 20.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

A share of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason scoring lead wasn’t enough for Nicholas Robertson to secure himself a roster spot heading into the 2022-23 season.

But after the Leafs sputtered out of the gate with a 2-2 record, with lacklustre losses to both the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes resulting in head coach Sheldon Keefe calling out his “elite players,” the one-time junior scoring star found himself back in the lineup on Thursday night.

He wasted little time making his presence felt, scoring his second and third NHL goals – the last one the overtime winner – to help the Leafs hand the Dallas Stars their first loss of the season in a 3-2 victory.

Playing left wing on a line with captain John Tavares and William Nylander – in place of Denis Malgin, the man who took his roster spot as training camp broke – Robertson would likely have been happy just to make his Leafs’ season debut. But the occasion of his 17th NHL regular-season game was anything but normal.

With the Stars in town, the game also meant another chance for the 21-year-old to lock horns with older brother Jason, who has two years in age and six inches in height on his younger sibling. The elder Robertson broke through for 41 goals for the Stars last season and was the recipient of a four-year, US$31-million contract last summer as a result.

In their first career head-to-head, last March 15 in Toronto, neither Robertson brother was a factor in a 4-0 Leafs win. The California natives were held without a goal, while Nick had just 11:09 of ice time and was sent down to the AHL Marlies just five days later.

With that first encounter out of his system though, and having sufficiently impressed Keefe this year with his attitude as much as his stats following one goal and one assist in a pair of games with the Marlies, the younger Robertson felt better prepared for his latest shot at the NHL.

“Just a lot of focusing on him and less on what I had to do,” he said of last season’s matchup. “Playing your brother the first time is kind of a mental thing but now I think more is at stake and it’s a lot more of an opportunity this year than last year.”

Sibling rivalry aside, the Maple Leafs arguably caught a break with Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer deciding that Thursday’s game was the right time to give No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger his first night off this season. Oettinger, who was one of the breakout performers of last season’s playoffs thanks to his league-leading .954 save percentage, has picked up where he left off in the spring, posting a perfect 3-0 record with a .966 save percentage as the Stars had conceded just three goals through their first three games.

But DeBoer decided to give Brampton, Ont., native Scott Wedgewood his first action of the season in front of his friends and family. He also started his all-Ontario forward line of Tyler Seguin, Ty Dellandrea and former Leaf Mason Marchment, who was traded to the Panthers for Malgin two years ago.

His opposite number behind the bench was in no position to hand out frivolities to his own players. Keefe highlighted his disappointment in his team’s start once again earlier in the day – “there’s an expectation that you would start at a really high level” – but it seemed that message didn’t make it behind the closed doors that Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews had referenced the day before.

While the Leafs eventually got to Wedgewood, with Alex Kerfoot grabbing his first of the season on a second-period power play before Robertson beat him in the third, the home side were hardly champing at the bit to get out of the starting blocks, registering just six shots in the first period. His opposite number Ilya Samsonov, was hardly worked off his feet, having just 11 shots directed his way. Samsonov eventually stopped 26 of 28 shots for his third win of the season.

After falling behind on one of them – scored by Luke Glendening on just the seventh shot taken by the Stars – the first interval likely presented Keefe with a chance to light another fire under his squad. Whether he took the opportunity, whatever was said – or not said – worked, as the Leafs found themselves back on level terms shortly afterward, part of a period in which they ripped 17 shots at Wedgewood. The Dallas goaltender ultimately saved 41 of 44 in the loss.

With Miro Heiskanen off for tripping 2:31 into the second, Wedgewood was unable to hold a tipped shot from Michael Bunting off a Rasmus Sandin slap shot. When the rebound fell to Kerfoot at the side of the net, he calmly directed the puck into the unguarded cage for his first of the season.

After Robertson put the Leafs in front 1:59 into the third period, Dallas tied the game on a controversial Seguin power-play goal with 12:39 to play that was initially ruled off as Samsonov was knocked into his own net. But video review determined that Marner had been the offending party rather than anyone on the Dallas team, and the goal stood.

But that simply set the stage for overtime heroics, and after taking a pass from Matthews with 1:14 remaining in the extra period, Robertson ripped a one-timer past Wedgewood for the win.