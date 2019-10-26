 Skip to main content

Hockey

Nick Leddy’s three-point effort leads New York Islanders over Ottawa Senators 4-2

Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) battles with New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nick Leddy had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Friday night.

Matt Martin and Derick Brassard also scored as the Islanders (6-3-0) extended their winning streak to six games. Thomas Greiss made 30 saves.

Tyler Ennis scored twice for the Senators (2-6-1). Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced.

The Islanders were playing the second half of back-to-back games, yet the Senators were unable to take advantage.

Ottawa failed to score on a two-man advantage in the second period, but finally got one on the power play midway through the third to cut the Islanders lead in half. It was Ottawa’s first power-play goal on home ice. They are now 2 for 33 overall with the man advantage.

Logan Brown found Ennis for his second of the night.

Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Matt Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.

Nilsson’s night came to an end after Brassard, a former Senator, made it 4-1 at the six-minute mark.

A solid first period by both teams saw the Islanders jump out to a 2-1 lead.

The Senators opened the scoring as Ennis redirected a Thomas Chabot point shot. The Islanders tied the game as Leddy, with his first of the game, beat Nilsson five-hole on a great individual effort.

Leddy gave the Islanders the lead as he beat Nilsson on a penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.

Notes: Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedkker were healthy scratches. New York’s healthy scratches included RW Oliver Wahlstrom, LW Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.

