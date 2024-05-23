Nick Paul scores twice as Canada downs Slovakia to advance at world men’s hockey championship

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Nick Paul scores a goal during a game against Slovakia at the world men's hockey championship, in Prague, on May 23.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Nick Paul scored twice and added an assist as Canada defeated Slovakia 6-3 in quarter-final action Thursday at the world hockey championship.

Jared McCann, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Guenther and Brandon Tanev also scored for the defending-champion Canadians.

Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for Canada.

Peter Cehlarik, Milos Kelemen and Marek Hrivik scored for the Slovaks, who made it close with two late goals before Paul scored his second of the game into an empty net.

Samuel Hlavaj was busy in Slovakia’s goal and made 37 saves.

Switzerland defeated Germany 3-1 in Thursday’s other quarter-final. Sweden faced Finland and the United States took on host Czechia in later quarter-finals.