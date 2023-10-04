Canadian rock band Nickelback will take the stage at Commonwealth Stadium when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the NHL’s Heritage Classic later this month.

Nickelback, recently honoured with an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, will perform during the second intermission on Oct. 29, the Oilers announced Wednesday.

This year’s Heritage Classic will mark the 20th anniversary of the NHL’s first-ever regular-season outdoor game, which was also hosted at the home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks.

The 2003 event saw the Montreal Canadiens record a 4-3 victory over the Oilers before 57,167 fans in the Alberta capital.

The NHL has hosted a total of 37 regular-season outdoor games, attended by more than 1.85 million spectators.