Nicklas Backstrom is sick and tired of talking about his surgically repaired left hip.

The Swedish centre opened Washington Capitals camp saying he feels “way better” after a normal summer of training and different – in a good way – than a year ago when he was still recovering from his hip resurfacing operation.

Only one other player in NHL history previously came back from hip resurfacing, and Patrick Kane is aiming to be the third. Backstrom, who turns 36 in November, insists the entire process and the injury that nagged him for quite some time is behind him and he’s back to normal.

“I got nothing more to say about it,” Backstrom said. “I mean, I’m 100 per cent. I’ve done everything I can this summer. I worked really hard and really excited to be here for training camp. Love this team, love this city, love the fans. There’s nothing I’m more excited about than going back and playing hockey.”

With questions already about Evgeny Kuznetsov coming off a disappointing season and being the subject of trade talks, the Capitals hope Backstrom can return to playing at a high level. If not, they’re in trouble in their attempt to return to the playoffs.

Captain and long-time teammate Alex Ovechkin believes Backstrom is in good shape and “ready for the year.” New coach Spencer Carbery likes what he sees so far, even while acknowledging Backstrom won’t just turn back the clock to the start of his prime.

“I’m very hopeful and optimistic that he’s going to be a massive part of our group and be able to play at a high level,” Carbery said. “Is he going to be the Nick Backstrom from 10 years ago? Do I have any illusions of that? No. But I also think he can be a very, very effective player on our team – on a winning team.”

Washington has only missed the playoffs twice since Backstrom made his NHL debut in 2007: in 2014, sparking front office and coaching changes that paved the way to the 2018 Stanley Cup run, and then last season, when he didn’t play until January.

Over the past two years gutting through and coming back from the injury, Backstrom recorded a total of 52 points in 86 games – one fewer than he had in 55 games in 2021.